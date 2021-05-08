Golden State Warriors forward Damion Lee revealed Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Statistically speaking, this is a very rare phenomenon, with only around 6,000 people known to have tested positive after being fully vaccinated. While none of the approved vaccines are 100 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection, all have been remarkably effective at preventing serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease.

Lee did not need to be hospitalized but explained that he suffered through a variety of common symptoms despite receiving the vaccine in March. "I had headache, chills, sneezing, congestion, soreness, body aches," Lee said. "It felt like I was hit by a car. Like hit by two cars at once every step I took. It hurt, it was pain, soreness. It felt like there was a weight on my chest for a couple of days, like it was just hard to breathe."

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Lee has been cleared to return to the Warriors' facility but has not yet resumed basketball activities. His recovery is still being monitored, and there is no timeline for him to return to the floor this season. The Warriors have five regular-season games left on the schedule before they are slated to participate in the play-in round of the postseason.

Many NBA players have been vaccinated, but other than those who have volunteered that information freely, we do not who or exactly how many of them have done so. After making it through the Orlando bubble without any major disruptions in play due to the virus, the NBA is about to embark on its first postseason during the pandemic without the protection Disney world provided. NBA cases have fortunately been minimal in recent months, but the specter of the disease continues to have over the league.