Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins back to dunking as he continues rehab from Achilles tear

When the surprising news first broke earlier this summer that DeMarcus Cousins had signed with the Golden State Warriors, most people's first reaction was that the move simply wasn't fair. Like, seriously? The Warriors added another All-Star? But after the initial shock wore off, everyone realized that Cousins probably won't play until sometime after the calendar turns to 2019, and even at that point won't be his true self.

That's because Cousins is working his way back from an Achilles tendon tear, which he suffered back in late January during a New Orleans Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets. The injury put an end to Cousins' short-lived partnership with Anthony Davis, as he never took the court in a Pels jersey again. Now, after taking just a one-year deal with the Warriors, Cousins is in all-out rehab mode.

He hasn't been shy about posting videos of himself working out on social media, and the latest of the bunch shows he's making some impressive progress. Just eight months after he suffered the injury, Cousins is already back to dunking.

He still looks pretty stiff when he tries to make sharp cuts, but that's to be expected considering the magnitude of the injury he suffered. Still, the fact that he's already back out on the court, not only to take jumpers but to throw down dunks, is impressive. He still has a long way to go in order to get back to the level he was at prior to the injury, but the early signs -- at least -- seem positive for Cousins' recovery.