Warriors' Draymond Green close to hiring LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, report says

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is close to signing with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Paul represents multiple NBA players, most notably All-Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.

NBA players change agents from time to time, and normally it doesn't receive much attention. But when Paul's name is involved, it sets off a firestorm of speculation. Davis signed with Klutch Sports prior to the 2018-19 season, which spawned the idea that he might eventually try to force his way out of New Orleans and to Los Angeles to team up with James and the Lakers. Depending on which reports you believe, that's pretty much exactly what happened.

As a member of a Warriors squad seeking its fourth title in five years, Green is in a much different situation that Davis. But this will lead to speculation nonetheless, as Green is set to become a free agent in 2020 if he fails to reach an extension this summer. Averaging just 7.2 points, his lowest since the 2013-14 season, Green is still an elite defender and playmaker, leading the Warriors in assists for the fourth straight season.

Green has made no indication that he plans on leaving Golden State, but his well-publicized November spat with Kevin Durant and subsequent suspension by the Warriors raised questions about the longevity of the Durant-Green pairing. That could all be a moot point if Durant decides to leave this summer in free agency, but if KD sticks around and the Warriors don't offer Green an extension that he likes, you can expect the Draymond Green-to-Lakers rumors to begin to heat up.

Maybe one day an NBA player will be able to sign with Klutch without leading to rampant LeBron-related speculation, but today is not that day.