Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has started a counseling program and will be out for at least the next three weeks, according to Shams Charania. Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the head during a game on Dec. 12.

Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, said that Green's "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts" played a role in the unique and extended punishment.

The incident with Nurkic was Green's third ejection in 15 games this season. Previously, he had been ejected on Nov. 11 for, in part, shoving Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell into the first row of the crowd, and on Nov. 15 for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. Green was suspended five games for the Gobert episode.

Before Green can return to action, he will be "required to meet certain league and team conditions," though the specifics have not been made available. Per Charania, Green has been receptive to the process that will get him back on the court.

"To me this is about more than basketball, it's about helping Draymond," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said last week after the suspension was announced. "I think it's an opportunity for Draymond to step away and make a change in his approach, in his life, and that's not an easy thing to do. That's not something you say 'OK, we'll do five games' and then he's gonna be fine. The league did five games after the incident with Rudy [Gobert}. That's not the answer, to pick a number.

"The answer is to help Draymond, give him the help he needs. Give him the opportunity to make a change that will not only help him, help our team, but help him for the rest of his life. This is not just about an outburst on the court. This is about his life. This is about someone who I believe in, someone who I have known for a decade, who I love for his loyalty, his commitment, his passion, his love for his teammates, his friends, his family. Trying to help that guy."

Based on the three-week timeline, Green would miss at least 10 more games. At the earliest, he could be back for their home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 10.

While the Warriors want Green to get the help he needs, they'll also be eager to see him back in the lineup. Even at this stage of his career, he remains their best defender, a key playmaker and an emotional leader. Entering Monday's slate, they are stuck in 11th place in the Western Conference at 12-14, two games behind the Phoenix Suns for the final Play-In Tournament spot. If they cannot turn it around quickly, changes could be made.

Moving Green, though, does not appear to be part of the plan. Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy told reporters last week that the organization is "committed" to Green.

"I think the bigger impact will be how we do the next 15, 20 games," Dunleavy said. "That'll probably determine where we go. … I don't think I need any more evaluation of Draymond as a player. We need a little more evaluation of this team: the chemistry, the lineups and all that.

"I think we're right there, but at some point, our record is going to have to change. We're going to have to creep past .500 and start winning some games. And if not, we'll have to re-evaluate."