Warriors' Draymond Green explains his mindset on greatness prior to NBA Finals: 'I am the best ever at what I do'

If you're aspiring to be great at what you do, you should take a listen to this response by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

As Green and the Warriors prepare to play in their fifth consecutive NBA Finals, Green explained during media availability why he believes he's the best and what it takes to actually be the best.

"As a competitor, if you're trying to do something meaningful, if you don't have the mindset that you are the best ever then you've failed already," Green said. "So if you don't have the mindset that you're the best reporter ever then you already failed. And that has been my mindset since I can remember. That will be my mindset as long as I can remember anything -- that I am the best ever at what I do. And every day that I step on the basketball floor I will strive to be that. But my mindset will be as such as I am the best to do what I do. And that will give me a shot at being the best. But before you can ever reach anything you have to believe it. You don't just mistakenly become great at something. You probably at one time or another believed that you could be great at that. And then you worked to get great at that and you reached that greatness. But you don't mistakenly become great and then you start to believe 'Oh man, I'm great at that!' No, you believed that before and you worked to get that. So I always believe that and I work every day to reach that."

As much of a controversial figure as Green can be on the basketball court, his comments are 100 percent correct. In order to be the best at what you do, you have to believe that you are the best -- even if others don't believe that to be the case. You have to continue to strive to be better at your craft and to improve, something that Green has continually done since being a second-round draft pick in 2012.

In fact, Green made some headlines during the Western Conference finals series against the Portland Trail Blazers when, after a Game 2 victory, he proclaimed himself as the best defender ever.

Via The Athletic:

"The best ever defender?" Green said after the Warriors held Portland to 46 points on 38.5 percent shooting in the second half in Thursday's 114-111 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. "Me." The best defender ever? "Me." Green punctuated his declaration with a nod as he strutted out of the locker room with a smile. But he wasn't joking. "That's what I believe. Wholeheartedly."



While that belief may be an exaggeration, that is the exact kind of mindset that you have to have if you want to aspire for greatness. Considering Green is a three-time NBA champion and a former Defensive Player of the Year, he's clearly done pretty well with that mindset.