Warriors' Draymond Green fined $25K for critiquing tensions between refs, players

Draymond Green has never been shy to share his opinion on things, and sometimes that can cost him. Such was the case with his comments over the weekend.

Speaking about the heightened tensions between players and referees this season, Green said that the suffering relationship was "ruining the game." He also suggested that to solve the problem, the league should replace every single referee. Understandably, the league was not thrilled with these comments and has hit the Golden State Warriors star with a $25,000 fine.

Golden State's Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for his public criticism of the officiating over the weekend. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2018

This is not the first time that Green has been fined this season. Back in October, he was also dinged for $25K as a result of his scuffle with Bradley Beal.

While it's never fun to have to write a $25K check, even for someone making as much money as Green, it's unlikely that this will stop the brash forward from speaking his mind. Until the relationship between the refs and players improves, we should expect to hear again from Green on the issue.