Warriors' Draymond Green fined $25K for critiquing tensions between refs, players
Green said over the weekend that the league should replace every single referee
Draymond Green has never been shy to share his opinion on things, and sometimes that can cost him. Such was the case with his comments over the weekend.
Speaking about the heightened tensions between players and referees this season, Green said that the suffering relationship was "ruining the game." He also suggested that to solve the problem, the league should replace every single referee. Understandably, the league was not thrilled with these comments and has hit the Golden State Warriors star with a $25,000 fine.
This is not the first time that Green has been fined this season. Back in October, he was also dinged for $25K as a result of his scuffle with Bradley Beal.
While it's never fun to have to write a $25K check, even for someone making as much money as Green, it's unlikely that this will stop the brash forward from speaking his mind. Until the relationship between the refs and players improves, we should expect to hear again from Green on the issue.
-
Dunn ready to overcome NBA adversity
The Bulls point guard is used to things not going his way. He's ready to prove the doubters...
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, NBA expert picks
Zack Cimini is on a 7-0 run picking NBA games against the spread and has a play for Bucks-...
-
Nuggets vs. Warriors odds, computer sims
SportsLine simulated Monday's Nuggets-Warriors game 10,000 times
-
Mirotic intrigued by move to Utah?
Mirotic has requested a trade from Chicago
-
Better Business Bureau gives BBB an 'F'
Apparently if you try to get a refund from Big Baller Brand, you get called a 'small balle...
-
Report: Not many serious offers for DAJ
The Clippers are reportedly not determined to trade the big man
Add a Comment