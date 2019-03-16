Warriors' Draymond Green: Fining NBA players for reacting to unruly heckling only encourages more negative fan behavior

Fan behavior has been something that dominated NBA headlines this week after Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star guard Russell Westbrook got into a verbal altercation with a fan. For his actions, the league fined Westbrook $25K for that confrontation. The Jazz, meanwhile, permanently banned the fan from attending future games and all other events held at Vivint Smart Home Arena due to inappropriate heckling.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green weighed in on the situation with fans being more vocal toward players on the court. Green says as long as the NBA continues to fine players for responding to unruly fans, these issues will continue to exist.

"Because our penalties get worse," said Green, via ESPN. "So if I'm like someone who's probably not as happy with my life and I've got an opportunity, where I'm going to someone else's place of employment and I know if I say something crazy to them and they say something back they lose money, misery loves company. So I think our penalties are raised and blasted to the world, people will keep doing that. Because at the end of the day, what do they really lose? But our families lose money out of our [pockets] that we provide. I think as long as that happens, [fans] will continue to do it. It is what is, I guess.

"Like I said, I think as long as the league continues to fine players for saying something back when there are people completely disrespecting [them], it will always happen," Green added.

Fan interaction with players has become an even bigger storyline this season. In November, Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for cursing at a Dallas Mavericks fan and telling the fan to watch the game.

"It's crazy. I guess it's just the nature of what we do, I guess. I don't really understand why grown men get off by coming into someone else's job and saying bulls---. I guess that's their way of letting out frustration in their life, but it's kind of stupid to me."

Green has obviously never been afraid to express his opinion about some of the league's more controversial topics. The Warriors forward certainly has a volatile personality and has made it clear where he stands on this issue, which could continue to spiral down the road.