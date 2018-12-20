Warriors' Draymond Green not concerned with shooting slump, welcomes defenses to let him fire at will

The Golden State Warriors haven't exactly been the juggernaut that many expected early on this season.

After a 108-103 loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the team's shooting struggles continued as they connected on 40 percent of their attempts. Following the game, Draymond Green, one of the players stuck in a funk on offense, made it clear that he wasn't concerned that his shot isn't falling.

"I'm not [concerned]," Green said, "because I know it will fall at some point. It's probably a good thing, because that means people are going to keep playing me like this. Then when those motherf------ start falling, people are in trouble."

Green finished with eight points on 4-of-10 shooting against Utah, and missed both of his attempts from beyond the arc. As a team, the Warriors didn't fare a whole lot better as they only connected on 10 of their 31 shots from three on the night.

This marked the fifth game back for Green since returning from a toe injury that kept him sidelined for 13 consecutive games. During part of that time, Golden State was also without the services of superstar Stephen Curry, who was dealing with a moderate groin strain.

The Jazz did leave Green open at times throughout the game, but the versatile forward couldn't take advantage of the situation.

"I actually like it," Green said of the soft coverage. "People are starting to guard me like they used to, back in the day. So when they start falling ..."

Confidence is certainly something that Green has never been short on. Over the course of his NBA career, he hasn't been a lights-out shooter, but Green has definitely been adequate.

In seven professional seasons, Green has shot 32.4 percent from 3-point range, but is in the midst of a career low right now. Green is currently connecting on just 18.9 percent of his three-point shots, which is the lowest since hitting just 20.9 percent during his rookie season.

As a team, the Warriors have had their fair share struggles shooting the deep ball over the last week. Aside from the Jazz game, Golden State shot 38.7 percent (12-of-37) against the Memphis Grizzlies, 37.5 percent (15-of-40) against the Sacramento Kings and 23.1 percent (6-of-26) against the Toronto Raptors.

On Dec. 10, the Warriors shot 44.2 percent (19-of-43) from beyond the arc against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That was the last time Golden State shot above 40 percent from deep.

While Green certainly would love to improve his shooting, the Warriors, back in action on Saturday against the Mavs (8:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), will be looking to do so as a collective group.