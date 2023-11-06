Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green received a kick below the belt from Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen in Sunday's 115-104 loss. Following the game, Green took to social media to express his displeasure for being the brunt of that kick.

"The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering... Cool," Green wrote on his Instagram story.

The incident happened in the opening quarter of Sunday's contest. Green was attempting to go up for a rebound when Allen ended up kicking him down low. There was no foul called on the play.

Green has a track record of some infamous incidents when it comes to shots below the belt. During the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Green kicked Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams between the legs when he was attempting a shot. Green ended up being awarded a flagrant-2 foul on the play and was also fined.

Later that postseason, Green was given a flagrant-1 for getting into a heated altercation with LeBron James and was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals as a result.

Green finished Sunday's contest with 18 points, eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals.