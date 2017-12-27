Warriors' Draymond Green rips NBA's Last Two Minute Report: 'It makes no sense'

The big Christmas Day matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers was an entertaining contest that went down to the wire. Unfortunately, the Warriors' 99-92 win was marred by some controversial no-calls in the final few minutes.

Most notably, LeBron James appeared to be fouled by Kevin Durant on two different drives to the basket, but didn't get a call either time. In the NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Tuesday, the league acknowledged that there were indeed multiple missed calls on Durant.

After the game, Durant didn't want to get involved in any of the controversy, suggesting that it should be left on Twitter. However, one Warriors player was eager to share his thoughts on the matter.

Draymond Green said that he doesn't understand the point of the L2M report, saying "it makes no sense." Part of his argument is that releasing that info doesn't actually help anyone because you can't go back and change the call, while he also wondered why the rest of the game doesn't get the same level of scrutiny. Via the San Francisco Chronicle:

"Why would you just judge the last two minutes of the game?" Green said. "What about the call that was missed in the first quarter? What about the call that was missed in the third quarter? That call could've started a whole run for them and changed the entire game." "It makes no sense," Green said. "LeBron can't go back and get the play over and get two free throws. Who does it help? That's not transparency. If anything, it's putting the official on the spot that missed the call. But you're not going to put him on the spot in the third quarter. So, why act like you're blaming the game on them?"

Once again, here is Draymond with some very thoughtful comments. His points are all valid, and worthy of thinking about.

It's a very hard balance the league is trying to strike between being transparent and supporting the referees who have a incredibly tough job of trying to make these calls in real time.