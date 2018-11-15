Warriors' Draymond Green says he and Kevin Durant are 'moving forward;' supports teammates' free agency decisions

The Golden State Warriors have certainly been the talk of the NBA over the past couple of days after Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got into a heated argument during a game earlier in the week.

The situation got so bad that the Warriors decided to suspend Green one game for "conduct detrimental to the team." On Thursday, Green spoke about the chaotic situation and said that he spoke with Durant to clear the air. Green also added that "we're moving forward," and his emotions sometimes get the best of him.

"With what happened a few nights ago, Kevin [Durant] and I spoke," Green said. "We're moving forward. I think that there's no secret that I'm an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and I play with that same emotion. Sometimes it gets the best of me. I'm going to live with that."

In Monday's overtime loss to the Clippers, Green chose not to pass the ball to Durant in the final seconds of regulation and ended up failing to get a shot off. The two got into a heated verbal altercation following the play and the situation spilled over into the locker room where Green ended up calling him a derogatory term.

Following Green's harsh criticism of Durant, the Warriors decided to suspend Green without pay for Tuesday's game. After Tuesday's 110-103 victory, Durant spoke to the media and said that he hadn't talked to Green about the situation, but believed it would happen at some point because the team has a long season ahead of them.

Of course, Green made it clear that the conversation did take place and alluded to the fact that he's a very emotional player. The outspoken Warriors star has accrued his fair share of fines and suspensions for his aggressive personality over the course of his NBA career.

Green also addressed the reports that this could potentially be the end of the Warriors dynasty. The versatile forward made it clear that he will support his teammates whether they choose to stay with Golden State or elect to pursue opportunities with another franchise.

"At the end of the day, whatever Kevin decides to do, whatever Klay [Thompson] decides to do, we had great years together and I support everybody whole-heartedly," Green said. "As a man, as a human being, you have the right to do what you want with your life."

It's a possibility that both Durant and Thompson both could leave this summer in free agency. Durant has a player option that many believe he will decline while Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent. Both are expected to be highly coveted if they end up hitting the open market.