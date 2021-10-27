Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was recently named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team. His Warriors teammate Draymond Green decided to celebrate with a very expensive bottle of wine. And the best part is that Green doesn't even have to pay for it.

Green revealed that he would be ordering a bottle of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche, which retails for around $5,000 a bottle. He then noted that the expensive bottle of wine would be on owner Joe Lacob's tab.

"Steph just made the 75th anniversary team so y'all can call Joe this time and tell Joe that we about to go order a bottle of DRC because Steph made the 75th anniversary team," Green said. "And Klay's 77."

Green was referencing the fact that Klay Thompson wore a No. 77 jersey in practice on Saturday after saying he was snubbed from the NBA's 75th anniversary team. Green also stated that Thompson and Lacob won't be able to enjoy the expensive wine because they aren't on the team's current road trip.

"The thing is Klay or Joe didn't make the trip," Green added. "So they can't partake in the bottle. So me and Steph will enjoy it. [Warriors president of basketball operations] Bob [Myers] didn't come, could have had a glass. They didn't come. So me and Steph will enjoy a bottle of DRC tonight. It's going on Joe's tab."