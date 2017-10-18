Warriors' Draymond Green to reportedly undergo MRI on left knee Wednesday

Opening night in the NBA was supposed to be a celebration, but there wasn't much to be happy about Tuesday night. Just hours before the games started, Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis got into a nasty altercation at practice that left Mirotic with facial fractures and a concussion. Then, just minutes into the first game between the Cavaliers and Celtics, Gordon Hayward went down with a gruesome ankle injury.

Adding to the misery in the late game between the Warriors and Rockets was Draymond Green landing awkwardly late in the third quarter and coming up hobbled.

here is how draymond injured his knee pic.twitter.com/6pAf5pHknx — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) October 18, 2017

He stayed in the game to take the free throws, but the Warriors star left soon after with what the team called a left knee strain. Green is reportedly set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

Draymond Green to undergo an MRI on his left knee today, a league source tells ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 18, 2017

After the game, Green, unsurprisingly, was not fazed by the injury, saying, "I'll be good. I'm fine." The Warriors, meanwhile, will be holding their collective breath as they wait for the MRI results.