Warriors' Draymond Green to reportedly undergo MRI on left knee Wednesday

Green left the Warriors' opening night game vs. Houston with what the team is calling a knee strain

Opening night in the NBA was supposed to be a celebration, but there wasn't much to be happy about Tuesday night. Just hours before the games started, Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis got into a nasty altercation at practice that left Mirotic with facial fractures and a concussion. Then, just minutes into the first game between the Cavaliers and Celtics, Gordon Hayward went down with a gruesome ankle injury

Adding to the misery in the late game between the Warriors and Rockets was Draymond Green landing awkwardly late in the third quarter and coming up hobbled. 

He stayed in the game to take the free throws, but the Warriors star left soon after with what the team called a left knee strain. Green is reportedly set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday. 

After the game, Green, unsurprisingly, was not fazed by the injury, saying, "I'll be good. I'm fine." The Warriors, meanwhile, will be holding their collective breath as they wait for the MRI results.

