Warriors' Draymond Green to reportedly undergo MRI on left knee Wednesday
Green left the Warriors' opening night game vs. Houston with what the team is calling a knee strain
Opening night in the NBA was supposed to be a celebration, but there wasn't much to be happy about Tuesday night. Just hours before the games started, Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis got into a nasty altercation at practice that left Mirotic with facial fractures and a concussion. Then, just minutes into the first game between the Cavaliers and Celtics, Gordon Hayward went down with a gruesome ankle injury.
Adding to the misery in the late game between the Warriors and Rockets was Draymond Green landing awkwardly late in the third quarter and coming up hobbled.
He stayed in the game to take the free throws, but the Warriors star left soon after with what the team called a left knee strain. Green is reportedly set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday.
After the game, Green, unsurprisingly, was not fazed by the injury, saying, "I'll be good. I'm fine." The Warriors, meanwhile, will be holding their collective breath as they wait for the MRI results.
-
Report: Portis, NBA to discuss punch
Portis left Nikola Mirotic with facial fractures and a concussion after an altercation in Tuesday...
-
Flagrant Two Podcast: NBA opening night
Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave react to Hayward's injury and discuss Celtics, Cavs, Rockets...
-
How D-Rose helped Cavs win first game
In his Cavs debut, Rose's timely cut opened up Kevin Love for a 3-pointer which sealed the...
-
Oubre the X-factor as Wizards aim higher
If the 21-year-old wing takes the next step, Washington could be much more dangerous this time...
-
How to watch Timberwolves-Spurs
Minnesota is another team poised to make the leap from pretender to contender
-
How to watch 76ers-Wizards
The 76ers are trying to prove that they're finally for real behind Joel Embiid and Markelle...
Add a Comment