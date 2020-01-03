Warriors' Draymond Green yells at fan sitting courtside during game against Timberwolves
Let's just say it wasn't the first time that Green got volatile during an NBA game
It hasn't exactly been the season that the Golden State Warriors envisioned after their fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. The Warriors currently have the second-worst record in the NBA and things really came to a head during Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the middle of the third quarter, forward Draymond Green got into a shouting match with a fan that was sitting courtside at the Target Center.
"You paid $500 for these weak ass courtside seats for this, shut up," Green could be heard yelling at the fan.
It's unclear what exactly prompted Green to begin yelling at the fan. Considering that the Warriors were down 21 points at the time, Green's emotions may have just got the better of him.
Green has been the definition of controversial throughout his NBA career, to say the least. Entering the 2019-20 season, the versatile forward has accumulated almost $750,000 in fines and been served with a handful of ejections.
One of the more glaring instances came during Game 3 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals when Green appeared to kick Thunder center Steven Adams below the belt, but didn't receive an ejection. Adams later revealed on "The Lowe Post" podcast with ESPN's Zach Lowe that he didn't believe that Green was intentionally trying to kick him.
It's certainly been a year to forget for Golden State after losing to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals last season. Star forward Kevin Durant ended up leaving the franchise to join Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets.
To make matters worse, sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson tore his ACL in the decisive Game 6 of the NBA Finals and is expected to miss the duration of the 2019-20 season. On top of that, two-time MVP Stephen Curry suffered a broken hand in just the fourth game of the season and has been out of action ever since.
Once the Warriors are at 100 percent next season, they should be able to get back to their winning ways with Curry, Thompson and offseason acquisition D'Angelo Russell as their trio of scorers. In addition, Golden State figures to have a top five pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which should net them another talented asset to add into the fold or serve as a trade piece.
