Warriors fear DeMarcus Cousins tore left quad in Game 2 of playoffs vs. Clippers but will await MRI to confirm, per report

The Golden State Warriors appeared to be on their way to a 2-0 series lead. Not only did they end up losing Game 2 in heartbreaking fashion,135-131, they've got another problem and it could be huge.

Just several minutes into their Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, DeMarcus Cousins suffered an apparent quad injury when he dove for a loose ball on this play:

Boogie went back to the locker room after this play with apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/WgzWjxA17B — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2019

According to the team, Cousins will undergo an MRI on his quad on Tuesday -- meaning at the very least that he won't return to Game 2. But early reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski have it that Cousins tore his quad. If that's the case, he'd be out for the remainder of the postseason and would be looking at a long recovery timetable for a return.

There's significant concern that DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn left quad, but there won't be complete certainty until his MRI on Tuesday, league sources tell ESPN. The hope is that it's just a strain. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2019

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr commented on Cousins' injury following their Game 2 loss, saying he expects their big man to be out for a while:

Kerr said DeMarcus Cousins' quad injury is "significant" and expects him to be out "a while" ... — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) April 16, 2019

We all know Cousins' injury history as he was shelved for a full year due to an Achilles' tear before making his return this past January. While his new injury isn't to his Achilles, The Athletic's Anthony Slater points out why this injury could be concerning for Cousins and the Warriors.

Three concerning aspects of that DeMarcus Cousins injury: Non-contact aspect, his reaction, same leg as the Achilles tear. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 16, 2019

Cousins struggled drastically in Game 1 -- his NBA playoff debut after missing the postseason during the first eight years of his career. The former All-Star center posted just nine points and nine rebounds on 4-of-12 shooting from the field in just 21 minutes of playing time.

Kerr had predicted that Cousins would bounce back as this series progressed -- something that is now an uncertainty with this latest injury.

Via CBS San Francisco:

"The playoffs are different because the strategy really becomes a much bigger deal," Kerr said. "Teams are ready for you…It's all about adjusting and adapting. DeMarcus will learn. I think he'll adapt really well to how teams are playing him and playing Draymond (Green), but we have to do it as a team too and that's what the film sessions are for. What our practices are for." "But I'm very confident that he'll be in a better space as this thing goes and he feels it."

We'll update you regarding the severity of Cousins' injury as soon as more information becomes available following his MRI exam.