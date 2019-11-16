Warriors forward Draymond Green says he hasn't reached his peak as a player, compares himself to Drake

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green is in the midst of his eighth season in the NBA, and he has had no shortage of success since he was drafted out of Michigan State in 2012. Green, 29, has won three championships with the Warriors, he has been named to three All-Star teams, and he won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017. However, despite all of those accolades, Green still doesn't think he's reached his peak as a player. Green pointed to his shooting from long distance as one particular area where he could improve.

"You haven't seen the best of me," Green said, via ESPN. "I'm definitely not at my peak. I have so much room to grow, new heights that I can reach -- like becoming a 40 percent 3-point shooter. That'd be amazing, right? My shooting dropped off the last couple of seasons, but it's tough when you're taking only two or three 3's a game. My percentages were a lot higher when I took more."

Green feels like he had to take a backseat a bit over the past few seasons, but he's excited for the opportunity to expand his game following the departure of Kevin Durant over the offseason.

"I'm going back to the way I was pre-KD, and that's exciting to me," Green said. "I had to give up shots to make sure Kevin [Durant] gets his touches, and I don't regret that. It got me a couple of championships. But as a competitor, as someone who's still in his prime, who's been in the gym all summer trying to improve my game, it's exciting to know that I can go back to playing the way that I was playing before."

With Durant in Brooklyn, and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both sidelined with injury issues, Green should have ample opportunity this season to expand his skillset and show off the versatility of his game, which he likened to rapper Drake.

"I'm something new that the NBA hasn't seen... It's the same conversation as Drake," Green said. "If I named my top five rappers, I probably won't name Drake, as great as he is at rapping. And if I named my top five R&B singers, I probably won't name Drake, as great as he is at that. Because you're doing Drake a disservice by saying he's a rapper or an R&B singer. He's an artist that has created a completely new category, and he is the greatest that we've ever seen do that."

Though the Drake reference may be lost on some, Green's uniqueness out on the floor can't be debated; we've never seen anyone play quite like him. Though, it will be interesting to see if he's actually able to expand his game with the Warriors in the post-Durant era, or if he has already reached his ceiling as a player.