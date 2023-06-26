To say last year's title-defending season was a disappointment for the Golden State Warriors would be a monumental understatement. What began with a leaked video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole, who was traded to the Washington Wizards on draft day in exchange for Chris Paul, finished with a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Head coach Steve Kerr said that the Warriors were "challenged" by the preseason incident and that "there was some trust lost," so they'll look to reset the traditionally pristine culture with a fresh 2023-24 season and a new veteran voice in the locker room in Paul.

But first thing's first, the Warriors need to fill out their roster. With only seven returning players, plus Paul and two rookies, Golden State has some work to do -- and that starts with bringing back Green, who is declining his player option and will be an unrestricted free agent. After that, it's time to look for low-cost veterans to surround the core pieces and attempt to give Stephen Curry a chance at another ring.

Here's everything you need to know about the Warriors' offseason, with NBA free agency set to officially begin on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Who's returning

Who's in

Chris Paul (traded from Wizards)

(traded from Wizards) Brandin Podziemski (drafted No. 19)

(drafted No. 19) Trayce Jackson-Davis (drafted No. 57)

Who's out

Jordan Poole (traded to Wizards)

(traded to Wizards) Patrick Baldwin Jr. (traded to Wizards)

(traded to Wizards) Ryan Rollins (traded to Wizards)

Free agents

Potential free agency targets

Guards

Wings

Bigs

Storylines to watch

The Draymond Green decision: This is easily the most pressing offseason storyline for Golden State. Bringing in Paul and sending out Poole gives the impression that Green will return to the Warriors on a new deal -- longtime NBA insider Marc Stein said, "it would remain shocking in the extreme for Green to land elsewhere." But nothing is certain when it comes to free agency.

Green will have plenty of suitors, with the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks among rumored destinations. With Golden State expected to keep Paul, they certainly need Green back if they're going to make a push for another title, so the question becomes how much they're willing to pay him. Green recently shared a quote his Instagram story saying he was "easily worth another $100M," and that will be a big bill to foot for a Warriors team already looking at massive luxury tax penalties and the looming second apron from the new CBA. A three-year contract to align with Curry's would make sense, but Green doesn't seem like the type who will accept less than what he believes his value to be.

Replacing Donte: The one downside to how well DiVincenzo played last season is that he likely earned himself a much larger contract than the Warriors can afford to give him. Assuming he declines his $4.7 million option for next season, the Warriors would only be able to sign DiVincenzo to a maximum of four years and $23.2 million, according to HoopsHype -- an annual value of $5.4 million, which seems likely to be outbid on the open market. If that's the case, where does Golden State find a cheap replacement for a versatile combo guard who played a key role in 72 games plus the playoffs last season, especially with Poole now in Washington?

Ring chasers: Last season, DiVincenzo took a pay cut to join a tempting situation with the defending champion Warriors, and they'll need to strike similar gold this offseason. Given its financial restrictions, Golden State is going to have to fill out the remainder of its roster with mostly minimum contracts. The offseason could hinge on whether key veterans are willing to take less money for a chance to play with Curry, Thompson, Paul and (possibly) Green.