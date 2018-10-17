Warriors free-agency holdout Patrick McCaw skipping season-opener, ring ceremony

Patrick McCaw won't be attending the Golden State Warriors season-opener Tuesday night.

As if things weren't bad enough between both sides, this absence gives you an idea of how things stand between the franchise and the 22-year-old guard. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, McCaw is willing to skip the ring ceremony and the first game, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

McCaw has held out as a restricted free agent for the last several months. The Warriors reportedly offered the young guard a two-year deal worth a little over $5 million, only to see McCaw reject the contract. There was also a $1.7 million qualifying offer on the table, which would have allowed him to be an unrestricted free agent next season.

The situation is puzzling because while McCaw is a nice role player for Golden State's system, he is not a player in demand. There has been no reported interest from any other teams in the third-year guard.

While this situation hasn't drawn much national interest, it's not something that has gone unnoticed in the Warriors' locker room. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson dug deep into the situation and addressed the topic with some anonymous players in the Warriors' locker room. Needless to say, players were baffled and unsure of what exactly is going through McCaw's head at the moment as he's cut off all communication with the team:

"You can't do this after two years," one player told Thompson. "You've got to get the clout first. He doesn't have the leverage."

"He's a man and I support his decision to handle his business how he sees fit," one of the Warriors' other young players told Thompson. "I don't know what he's doing. I don't understand. But I don't take it as personal. He has to do what's best for him. It's just weird."

While the Warriors value McCaw -- evidenced by their two-year offer -- he has averaged only 4.0 points in 15.9 minutes per game on 42.1 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from 3-point range over the first two seasons of his career.

If McCaw wants to maximize his earnings and have a long career in the NBA, he should probably start communication with the organization that holds his rights again.