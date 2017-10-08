Warriors go off from downtown, Steph Curry puts on a show in China: Takeaways

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves finished up their Chinese preseason trip on Sunday with an exhibition game in Shanghai. Tip-off was incredibly early Sunday morning in the States, but Steph Curry and the Warriors made the wake-up call worth it, putting on an impressive offensive display. Curry himself had 40, and the Warriors knocked down 20 3-pointers on the way to a 142-110 victory. Here are a few quick takeaways:

Championship pedigree

After a lackluster start in which they gave up 44 points in the first quarter, and appeared to be having a contest between themselves about who could mail it in more, the Warriors ratcheted things up to a championship level late in the second quarter. Their defensive intensity went way up, smothering the Wolves, and leading to easy chances on the offensive end. They closed the first half on a 16-6 run, and after a similar 14-3 spurt early in the third quarter, the game was essentially put away. Yes, it was a preseason game, and they were sleepwalking through good parts of it, but the Dubs showed just how dominant they can be when they lock in.

#ChinaSteph

You may have heard of #ChinaKlay in the offseason, but how about #ChinaSteph? The crowd in Shanghai was strong in general, but there was an extra buzz when Curry had the ball, especially early in the game. The building buzz of anticipation when he gets the ball is a familiar one in NBA arenas, but it seemed to be on another level in this game. He was even getting MVP chants while at the free-throw line in the first quarter. Curry obliged the fans by putting on an absolute show, finishing with 40 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in just three quarters, as well as a number of dazzling plays, including a nifty behind-the-back pass on the fastbreak that looked reminiscent of his back-to-back MVP campaigns.

Oh, he also did the shoot-a-3-pointer-and-turn-to-look-at-the-crowd-before-it-goes-in thing, because, it's preseason, so why not.

Steph is back to his old tricks (obviously he made this) pic.twitter.com/bsXyBJNy4T — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) October 8, 2017

Defense optional

Neither team was much interested in playing defense in Shanghai, as the intensity on that side of the floor was set clearly to preseason mode (except for a short stretch by the Warriors on either side of the first half). The Timberwolves had 44 points at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors were up to 105 midway through the third, and the teams combined for 252 total points. It's going to be a long flight back to the States for Tom Thibodeau, as the defensive guru is sure to be peeved about his team giving up 142 points, even to a dynamite Warriors offense.

Talk of the Towns

Gosh, is Karl-Anthony Towns going to be awesome this season. That's not new news or anything, but Sunday was just another reminder. Towns was showing off all of his skills on the offensive end on the way to 16 points in just 24 minutes -- running the floor, spotting up and knocking down open 3s and driving to the rim. He did, however, pick up a few silly fouls, which is one flaw he really needs to eliminate this season.

Warriors fix their 3-point shooting

The first two preseason games were a little rough from the Warriors, as they struggled to get in rhythm from downtown, going a combined 14-64. There were no problems with the Wolves on Sunday, as the Dubs dropped in a remarkable 20 3-pointers to help power them to victory.

Ring the bell

Yes, it was just a few minutes of garbage time at the end of a preseason blowout, but Jordan Bell took advantage of his time to show out. The big man was all over the place, making blocks on the defensive end, and finishing with big slams on the offensive side. Judging by the first few games, it seems the Warriors made a shrewd move to buy the second-round pick from the Chicago Bulls that they used to take Bell.