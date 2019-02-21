Warriors 'have no idea' what impending free agent Kevin Durant will do this summer, per report

One of the more polarizing storylines throughout the NBA during the 2018-19 campaign has been where Kevin Durant ends up paying next season.

Durant has a player option this coming summer and it appears that it's difficult to get a grasp on what he's going to do. According to Frank Isola of The Athletic, the Warriors 'have no idea' what Durant plans to do this summer.

The Warriors are favored to three-peat this season and feel their team, buoyed by the addition of Boogie Cousins, is in a good place as they enter the final seven weeks of the regular season. Durant's future, they claim, is not a dark cloud hanging over their season. "We have no idea what he's going to do," said one team source. "Everyone wants him to stay. There's not much more we can sell him on. If he leaves, we'll think of it as being lucky to have him for three great years."

Durant is fresh off of being named the MVP of this past weekend's NBA All-Star Game. The star forward is in the midst of another spectacular season in which he's averaging 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while knocking down 36.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, and he will look to improve upon those numbers on Thursday night when the Warriors host the Kings (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).

The New York Knicks have been mentioned as one of the ideal landing spots for Durant if he chooses to decline his player option. Prior to the All-Star break, Durant had declined to speak to the media after Ethan Strauss of The Athletic linked him to the Knicks following the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks.

"I play basketball for the Warriors," Durant said earlier this month. "My main concern is being the best basketball player I can be. I have no concerns about trades or transactions throughout the season with other teams. Has nothing to do with me. I'm glad Porzingis is in a better spot for him. I look forward to Luka (Doncic) and him playing together for years to come."

It's hard for anyone to really know what Durant plans to do, but a lot of it could come down to how Golden State finishes this season. The team is currently attempting to win their third consecutive NBA title and are certainly primed to do so after landing DeMarcus Cousins in the offseason. If the Warriors are successful in achieving that feat, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Durant stuck around for one more season at the very least.