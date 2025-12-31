The Golden State Warriors will look to continue their mastery over the Charlotte Hornets when they meet in NBA action on Wednesday afternoon. Golden State is coming off a 120-107 win over Brooklyn on Monday, while Charlotte dropped a 123-113 decision to Milwaukee that same night. The Warriors (17-16), who are third in the Pacific Division, are 7-12 on the road this season. The Hornets (11-21), who are fourth in the Southeast Division, are 7-9 on their home court.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Warriors lead the all-time series 37-33, and have won each of the past five meetings. Golden State is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Hornets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5. Before making any Hornets vs. Warriors picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Hornets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Hornets spread: Golden State -6.5 at DraftKings Warriors vs. Hornets over/under: 233.5 points Warriors vs. Hornets money line: Golden State -254, Charlotte +208 Warriors vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine Warriors vs. Hornets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (233.5 points). The total has gone over in two of the last three Warriors games, and three of the past four Hornets games. Golden State is 4-6 against the spread over the past 10 games, while Charlotte is 7-3 ATS in its last 10. The SportsLine model is projecting Golden State's Stephen Curry to score 27.1 points on average and be one of three Warriors players to score 10.5 or more points. Charlotte's LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, is projected to have 21 points as five Hornets players score 12.9 points or more.

