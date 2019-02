Students and faculty members from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, joined the Golden State Warriors for the team's shootaround on Wednesday.

In town to face the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening at AmericanAirlines Arena (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on fuboTV), the Warriors took the time to speak with the members from the high school. Stephen Curry took the time to take some jumpers with some Stoneman Douglas students in attendance and even tossed an alley-oop to one of them.

Steph Curry tossing an alley oop to a student from Parkland pic.twitter.com/nDYEic3nt3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 27, 2019

Steph taking 3’s with student from Parkland pic.twitter.com/dxXlTXGklF — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 27, 2019

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was rocked by tragedy on Feb. 14, 2018, when a former student killed 17 people on campus. The students were also very instrumental in raising the legal rifle-owner age from 18 to 21 and have helped to organize protests around the country.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has never been shy about speaking his mind on social issues that impact the United States. Kerr has always been a proponent of affecting change in the United States, and this is another example of that fact.

"The fortunate thing is the young people leading this drive are going to much more impactful than old people like me," Kerr said. "And it's true. Older people have been trying to do something, but haven't made the impact that the next generation of the country wants from them.

"But one thing I know is that our citizens' safety should be priority No. 1," Kerr added, "and that young people are going to win."

Students at Stoneman Douglas and around the country have been trying to impact change so that tragedies like this are few and far between moving forward. The Warriors certainly did a very nice act hosting students and faculty that were affected by the horrific events of last February as they continue to raise awareness on such an important matter.