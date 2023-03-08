Championship hangovers are one thing. But for the Golden State Warriors, at this point in the season, to have a grand total of seven wins on the road, the same number as the Detroit Pistons and one more than the bottom-dwelling Spurs and Rockets, is frankly ridiculous.

They dropped another one on Tuesday, falling 137-128 at Oklahoma City two days after getting dumped in L.A. by the Lakers without LeBron James in Stephen Curry's return to the lineup.

Speaking of Curry, he was his own kind of ridiculous on Tuesday. We're talking about 40 points on 10 of 16 3-point shooting. That's a true-shooting percentage of .838, his third-best single-game clip of the season. There was a point late in the game when Curry had a TS percentage of over 100. And the Warriors lost his minutes.

That's right. The defending champions, with their Big 3 of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all active, couldn't even win the minutes during which Curry was killing everything in front of him against an Oklahoma City team that came in as the West's 13th seed.

Over the years, Curry minutes have been locks for the Warriors even when he's just playing normal by his standards. When he's on fire, forget about it. But this season, the Warriors can't count on anything on the road, where they have the league's third-worst defensive rating, second-worst turnover percentage, fourth-worst win percentage and fifth-worst net rating.

Yes, the Warriors have struggled to stay healthy this season, as is pretty much the case for every team every season. It's understandable that they aren't getting as amped for games, particularly early in the season, when their entire focus is peaking for another postseason run. But this level of ineptitude away from Chase Center is almost incomprehensible.

I mean, the Warriors had finally gotten some momentum going. They'd won five straight, without Curry, all at home of course, and things were seemingly only going to keep rolling with Curry back against a couple sub-.500 teams in the Lakers and Thunder. Instead, they lost them both. They've won one road game over the last six weeks.

One.

I'd like to offer some insight as to why this is, but what is there to say? This is what it is. The Warriors are one of the best teams in the league at home and one of the worst on the road. They know it's a problem. They all talk about it. But so far, nobody has been able to figure out how to fix it.