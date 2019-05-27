Warriors injury update: Kevin Durant out for Game 1 of NBA Finals; DeMarcus Cousins upgraded to questionable
The Warriors still haven't decided if Durant will even make the trip to Toronto
It's official. The Golden State Warriors will start the 2019 NBA Finals without Kevin Durant.
Head coach Steve Kerr announced on Monday afternoon that Durant will not play in Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors due to his injured calf. More worrying for the Warriors is that they still haven't determined if he'll even make the trip to Canada for Games 1 and 2. According to Kerr, Durant hasn't done any work with the full team yet. DeMarcus Cousins, however, may be ready to go for Thursday night. The big man is listed as questionable.
Durant initially injured his right calf in the second round against the Houston Rockets on May 8. While the injury wasn't considered "severe," the Warriors have been mum regarding the status and timetable of Durant's return as they've been re-evaluating their star on a weekly basis.
Despite missing their leading scorer over the last several games, the Warriors have managed to go 5-0 without Durant, including a win in Game 6 over the Houston Rockets in the semifinals and a sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.
Cousins, who tore his quad during the Warriors' series against the Clippers, continues to make good progress and practiced with the team this past week for the first time since suffering the injury on April 16.
