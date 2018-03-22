Warriors injury updates: Stephen Curry set to play Friday; Durant, Klay, Draymond out
The banged-up defending champs expect to get one of their All-Stars back against the Hawks
The Warriors' All-Stars have been dropping like flies in recent weeks. Forward Draymond Green was the latest victim, leaving the team's 89-75 loss to the Spurs on Monday with a pelvic contusion.
There is some good news in Oakland, however, as two-time MVP Stephen Curry is expected to make his return on Friday against the Hawks after missing the last six games with a sprained right ankle.
In addition to Curry and Green, Klay Thompson has missed the last four games with a broken thumb, while Kevin Durant has been out for the last three games with injured ribs.
The timing isn't great, as the Warriors are currently four games behind the Rockets in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference, but the priority is to have everyone healthy for the playoffs. The team would gladly sacrifice a few games toward the end of the regular season and enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed if it means all four of their All-Stars are healthy.
