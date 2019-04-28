Warriors injury updates: Stephen Curry to play in Game 1 vs. Rockets; Klay Thompson a game-time call with ankle injury

The Golden State Warriors finally put away the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Back in L.A. for Game 6, Kevin Durant dropped 50 points to lead the Warriors to a 129-110 victory that sent them on to the second round, where they'll face the Houston Rockets in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, all that extra work they needed to do against the Clippers has taken its toll. Early in the series they lost DeMarcus Cousins to a quad injury that's expected to keep him out for the rest of the postseason. Then, in Game 6, both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson rolled their ankle.

On Saturday, both were listed as questionable, but head coach Steve Kerr has announced that Curry will indeed play. Thompson, however, is still a game-time decision. Per Kerr, it's "trending in the right direction," but they will see how warm-ups go.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Steph will play and Klay will be determined after warm-ups. Kerr says Klay will be a game-time, but his MRI was clear. “Trending in the right direction,” Kerr says about Klay. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 28, 2019

Curry hurt his ankle when he took an awkward step while trying to guard Landry Shamet.

Uh oh. Steph Curry rolled his right ankle pic.twitter.com/LL1lbV44SF — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 27, 2019

Thompson, meanwhile, rolled his ankle after stepping on JaMychal Green's foot during a drive to the basket for an and-one.

Oh great. Klay Thompson slightly rolls his right ankle on his 3-point play pic.twitter.com/f84VGZ1C6o — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 27, 2019

According to a report from The Athletic, Thompson's ankle, in particular, was "pretty bad," but the Warriors are still waiting to see how it responds to treatment.

Game 1 of the Warriors' second-round series with the Rockets is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, giving the two stars just about 24 more hours to rest and recover. Both have told the media that they expect to play, and that is the most likely scenario given the game's importance. However, it seems almost certain that neither will be quite at 100 percent, which is still a big blow to the Warriors.