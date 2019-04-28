Warriors injury updates: Stephen Curry to play, Klay Thompson game-time decision for Game 1 vs. Rockets with ankle injury
Curry and Thompson each rolled their ankle during the Warriors' Game 6 win over the Clippers
The Golden State Warriors finally put away the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Back in L.A. for Game 6, Kevin Durant dropped 50 points to lead the Warriors to a 129-110 victory that sent them on to the second round, where they'll face the Houston Rockets in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, all that extra work they needed to do against the Clippers has taken its toll. Early in the series they lost DeMarcus Cousins to a quad injury that's expected to keep him out for the rest of the postseason. Then, in Game 6, both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson rolled their ankle.
On Saturday, both were listed as questionable, but head coach Steve Kerr has announced that Curry will indeed play. Thompson, however, is still a game-time decision. Per Kerr, it's "trending in the right direction," but they will see how warm-ups go.
Curry hurt his ankle when he took an awkward step while trying to guard Landry Shamet.
Thompson, meanwhile, rolled his ankle after stepping on JaMychal Green's foot during a drive to the basket for an and-one.
According to a report from The Athletic, Thompson's ankle, in particular, was "pretty bad," but the Warriors are still waiting to see how it responds to treatment.
Game 1 of the Warriors' second-round series with the Rockets is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, giving the two stars just about 24 more hours to rest and recover. Both have told the media that they expect to play, and that is the most likely scenario given the game's importance. However, it seems almost certain that neither will be quite at 100 percent, which is still a big blow to the Warriors.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers Game 1: How to watch
Portland and Denver will open their conference semifinal matchup on Monday
-
Warriors vs. Rockets Game 1 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Rockets vs. Warriors game 10,000 t...
-
How to watch: Celtics-Bucks Game 1
The Milwaukee Bucks open their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics...
-
Report: Spurs expect Popovich to return
Popovich's future with the Spurs is up in the air
-
NBA Playoffs: Second-round predictions
Our panel of NBA experts predict which teams will advance into the conference finals
-
Report: Rivers signs contract extension
Rivers will be on the Clippers sideline for the foreseeable future