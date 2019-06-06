Warriors injury updates: Steve Kerr expects Klay Thompson back for Game 4 of NBA Finals, still unsure about Kevin Durant

Coming off a Game 3 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Golden State Warriors are ready to unleash Klay Thompson again. The questions is whether Thompson is ready to be unleashed.

Although Thompson was initially listed as active for the ensuing Game 3 on Wednesday night, the Warriors decided to sit the All-Star guard. The result was an ugly one, as Golden State was soundly defeated 123-109 against Toronto.

With Game 4 now appearing to be a must-win, head coach Steve Kerr has already declared that he expects Thompson to play in Friday's game. However, he's still undecided on Kevin Durant, who has remained sidelined due to a calf strain since May 8.

Steve Kerr just told me that he expects Klay Thompson to play in Game 4 on Friday. Kerr said he doesn’t know yet about Kevin Durant’s status for that game. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) June 6, 2019

Shaun Livingston drew the start in Thompson's place and posted just four points on 1-of-4 shooting with zero treys. Not exactly Thompson-esque. Furthermore, the Warriors wasted a 47-point effort from Stephen Curry in Game 3, the second-highest scoring performance in a loss in Finals history.

Durant's status will be more determined by how he practices ahead of Game 4, according to Kerr.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors wanted Thompson to sit in Game 3, but the star guard had been making his case to remain in the lineup.

An MRI on Monday confirmed that Thompson did indeed suffer a mild hamstring strain, and he was listed as questionable for Game 3, according to a press release from the franchise.

Early on in the fourth quarter of Game 2, the veteran shooting guard suffered the injury during an awkward landing on a 3-point shot attempt.

Klay very noticeably limped to the bench when play finally stopped after this. https://t.co/QCWJa1JDar — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 3, 2019

With the Warriors currently trailing the NBA Finals 2-1 combined with the fact that they're already missing Kevon Looney for the remainder of the series due to a chest contusion, the return of Thompson will be a welcome addition to a team that will be desperate for a win in Game 4.