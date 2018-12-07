Warriors injury updates: Steve Kerr says DeMarcus Cousins will rehab in G League; Damian Jones has successful surgery

The Golden State Warriors are a tad thin in the frontcourt, to say the least.

Center Damian Jones had successful surgery for a torn pectoral on Wednesday and won't be able to start rehabbing the injury for six weeks. In addition, All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins continues to improve in his recovery from a torn Achilles, and head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Cousins will spend time with the team's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

In a press release, the Warriors announced that the team will provide a timetable for Jones' return as circumstances change. Jones originally suffered the injury on Dec. 1 against the Detroit Pistons and scored nine points in just 20 minutes in that 111-102 loss.

Following shootaround on Friday, Kerr did add that Cousins could play in a game with the Santa Cruz Warriors, but that's not something that has been decided yet. Cousins has continued to improve and is able to play for longer periods of time as he works his way back to the court.

Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles injury that he suffered in late January as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Prior to the injury, the All-Star center was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while also shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. Cousins was in the midst of having one of the best seasons of his NBA career, and his 12.9 rebounds per contest were a career-high.

The former lottery pick is being eased along in terms of his rehab and it's unclear when he'll return to the court. Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in July.