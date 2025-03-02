Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler was sued last week in Florida on grounds that he allegedly failed to pay $260,000 in rent and had left behind more than $127,000 in damages to a luxury home he had been leasing in Miami Beach. Butler, who was traded to the Warriors last month after previously playing for the Miami Heat, was sued in the 11th Circuit Court in Florida as the plaintiff seeks a $257,282 payment and the right to keep Butler's $130,000 security deposit.

WATCH: Stephen Curry dunks for first time in six years, but Warriors miss Jimmy Butler in loss to 76ers Jack Maloney

Per a copy of the lawsuit obtained by Local 10 News, Five Star Marketing and Promotions, Inc. claims Butler would owe double the rent, which would be $130,000 per month, if he stayed past the agreed-to term without the written permission of the landlord. The lawsuit then states Butler left the property in disrepair -- among the issues being mold, damaged drywall and flooring, an unmaintained pool, and a malfunctioning HVAC system -- while also changing the locks and denying the property owner access for inspections.

Butler, who was traded to Golden State after a bitter saga that followed his request for a trade, has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.