Warriors' Jordan Bell apologizes for charging items at team hotel to coach Mike Brown which led to one-game suspension

Jordan Bell's mysterious suspension on Wednesday is having some light shed on it, and the reason behind it might actually be kind of hilarious. According to The Athletic, Bell was charging incidentals in the hotel to assistant coach Mike Brown. While it's not known what he was buying, the internet has some NSFW guesses.

Bell was officially suspended for "conduct detrimental to the team," though the Warriors were fine Wednesday. They beat the Grizzlies 118-103 behind 28 points apiece from Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

According to The Athletic, this isn't the first time Bell has done this. Brown was alerted to the purchase, and the Warriors were able to track Bell down with relative ease.

Following the team's shootaround on Friday, Bell met with the media and provided his side of the story. As one would expect, he was apologetic about the entire ordeal and hopes to move forward from the mistake.

"I made an error of judgment and I thought I was doing something funny, and it wasn't, Bell said to NBC Sports. "But I apologized to the individuals involved, and I hope to continue to move forward from this mistake."

Bell has largely stagnated in his second season. He's averaging 11.4 minutes per game, down from 14.2 last year, and he's averaging just three points and 2.7 boards per game.

Bell has been criticized in the past for professionalism and effort. The 2017 second-round pick had a tiff with coach Steve Kerr during a timeout earlier in the season before Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant apparently talked him down. The Warriors haven't been short of drama this season, so another distraction is probably the last thing they wanted.

Bell should be back for Friday's bout with the Timberwolves, (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), but he'll probably be on a short leash rotation wise for the rest of the season. As the Warriors prepare for another playoff run, they'll want as little drama as possible for the rest of the year. They also might have to put some blocks on his hotel room incidentals moving forward.