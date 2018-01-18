Warriors' Jordan Bell exits game vs. Bulls with sprained ankle after awkward landing

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls early with what Golden State is describing as an ankle injury. Bell had to be removed in a wheelchair when he landed awkwardly after defending a Robin Lopez dunk down the lane.

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:20pm PST

Bell had X-rays done on his ankle at the arena which, according to the team, came back negative. He has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle, but will have an MRI performed Thursday. Considering the severity of the initial injury, this is great news for the Warriors.

Jordan Bell update: Sprained left ankle, will not return. X-rays negative, MRI tomorrow. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 18, 2018

Bell has been one of the NBA's surprise rookies this season. He was expected to be a pretty good young player coming out of Oregon, but his ascendance from rookie to starter on a championship team was amazingly quick. He's provided a great spark of energy in his role for Golden State and he's been getting better every game.

It would certainly be a significant loss for Golden State if Bell is sidelined for a large amount of time. While they can obviously win a title without him -- they did it just last year -- his youth and talent fits in well with what the Warriors already have. They wouldn't want to lose that, or have him miss out on valuable game experience.