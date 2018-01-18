Warriors' Jordan Bell exits game vs. Bulls with sprained ankle after awkward landing
Bell was injured defending a Robin Lopez dunk and had to be taken off the floor in a wheelchair
Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls early with what Golden State is describing as an ankle injury. Bell had to be removed in a wheelchair when he landed awkwardly after defending a Robin Lopez dunk down the lane.
Bell had X-rays done on his ankle at the arena which, according to the team, came back negative. He has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle, but will have an MRI performed Thursday. Considering the severity of the initial injury, this is great news for the Warriors.
Bell has been one of the NBA's surprise rookies this season. He was expected to be a pretty good young player coming out of Oregon, but his ascendance from rookie to starter on a championship team was amazingly quick. He's provided a great spark of energy in his role for Golden State and he's been getting better every game.
It would certainly be a significant loss for Golden State if Bell is sidelined for a large amount of time. While they can obviously win a title without him -- they did it just last year -- his youth and talent fits in well with what the Warriors already have. They wouldn't want to lose that, or have him miss out on valuable game experience.
-
WATCH: Howard blows Wizards kiss
DH12 is picked for free throws after a teammate gets ejected. He makes both, and lets Scott...
-
Sanctions handed down for Rockets-Clips
Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green are reportedly both suspended two games
-
NBA Wednesday scores, highlights, news
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night's games
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ian Eagle
Jonah Keri talks with NFL and NBA broadcaster Ian Eagle
-
Nuggets vs. Clippers odds, expert picks
SportsLine simulated Wednesday's Nuggets-Clippers game 10,000 times
-
Lakers vs. Thunder odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Lakers and just locked in a play for Wedn...
Add a Comment