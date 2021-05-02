Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his wrist and a fracture in his palm, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. Oubre is expected to undergo further examinations, but is attempting to play through the injuries for the rest of the season.

Oubre will not play on Saturday night when the Warriors take on the Houston Rockets. It will be the second straight missed game for Oubre, who originally suffered the injury on April 9. He missed the next five games, then returned to the court for five games, and is now out again.

Late last month, Oubre addressed his wrist injury when talking to the media. "It's getting better gradually," Oubre said. "But I don't really give things time to heal because I just want to play." Despite the new and more serious diagnosis, Oubre is maintaining that mindset. At this point, however, it's too early to know whether or not he'll be able to play through the pain without making the injury worse.

Oubre has been inconsistent in his first season with the Warriors following an offseason trade, but had been playing some good ball as of late, which coincided with a move to the bench. In April, he averaged 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point land.

If Oubre is unable to return this season, or his limited when he does get back on the court, that would be a big blow to the Warriors as they chase a playoff spot. Even though he's been a little hit or miss on the offensive end, his athleticism and versatility on the defense has been a big factor in the team building a top-10 unit on that side of the ball.

Heading into Saturday night, the Warriors were in 10th place in the Western Conference, with a three-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in spot.