Warriors' Kerr chimes in on Trump, LaVar Ball beef: 'Two people seeking attention'
The Warriors coach isn't surprised that the president and LaVar Ball are in a war of words
President Donald Trump has proven during his first year in office that he will not shy away from addressing sports figures directly from his Twitter account.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry was shocked to receive a tweet from the president mentioning him by name in September -- the same tweet in which Trump rescinded the NBA champion Warriors' White House invite.
Trump's latest target was the NBA's most famous father, LaVar Ball, who on Saturday downplayed the president's role in freeing his son, LiAngelo, from Chinese prison after he and two UCLA teammates were arrested for shoplifting. Trump took to Twitter on Sunday, saying that he wished he left the UCLA players in prison since he received no gratitude for his actions.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr has been an outspoken critic of Trump, and he chimed in on the president's qualm with LaVar.
"Two people seeking attention and they're both getting it, so I'm sure both guys are really happy," Kerr said to the media before Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. "You know what would help? If all of you just stopped covering both of them. Is that possible? You could probably stop covering LaVar. I don't think you could stop covering the president. I don't think that'll work.
"It would be nice for all of us if both of them would just be quiet. Wouldn't that be great?"
After Trump revoked the Warriors' White House invitation in September, Kerr wrote a letter to the president which was published in Sports Illustrated, in which Kerr said to Trump, "Don't divide us. Bring us together."
