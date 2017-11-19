Warriors' Kerr chimes in on Trump, LaVar Ball beef: 'Two people seeking attention'

President Donald Trump has proven during his first year in office that he will not shy away from addressing sports figures directly from his Twitter account.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry was shocked to receive a tweet from the president mentioning him by name in September -- the same tweet in which Trump rescinded the NBA champion Warriors' White House invite.

Trump's latest target was the NBA's most famous father, LaVar Ball, who on Saturday downplayed the president's role in freeing his son, LiAngelo, from Chinese prison after he and two UCLA teammates were arrested for shoplifting. Trump took to Twitter on Sunday, saying that he wished he left the UCLA players in prison since he received no gratitude for his actions.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Golden State coach Steve Kerr has been an outspoken critic of Trump, and he chimed in on the president's qualm with LaVar.

"Two people seeking attention and they're both getting it, so I'm sure both guys are really happy," Kerr said to the media before Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. "You know what would help? If all of you just stopped covering both of them. Is that possible? You could probably stop covering LaVar. I don't think you could stop covering the president. I don't think that'll work. "It would be nice for all of us if both of them would just be quiet. Wouldn't that be great?"

Steve Kerr on the Trump, LaVar stuff: "Two people seeking attention...It'd be nice if you stopped covering both of them." pic.twitter.com/qwfL7I8sFr — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 19, 2017

After Trump revoked the Warriors' White House invitation in September, Kerr wrote a letter to the president which was published in Sports Illustrated, in which Kerr said to Trump, "Don't divide us. Bring us together."