Warriors' Kevin Durant delivers message about impending free agency: 'Yo, just watch the game'

The Golden State Warriors are 1/16th of the way towards another championship, which would be their third in a row, and fourth in five seasons. But even as they embark on what would be a historic accomplishment, there's been a lot of focus on what happens after the season, in what will be a very important summer of free agency.

To be specific, Kevin Durant's decision is the main thing people have been discussing and speculating about. Where he signs will impact not only the Warriors, but the entire league, and that looming decision has been a hanging cloud over the Warriors all season long. The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP hasn't been happy about it, spouting off to the media a few months ago during a post-game press conference. And now, he has another message for those worrying about where he'll play next season. Via The Undefeated:

For those still speculating that Durant has already made a free-agency decision, the Warriors star has a message for you. "Yo, just watch the game. Just focus on the game and stop nitpicking, because it is a beautiful game going on out there," Durant told The Undefeated. "What can I do right now? I can't sign a paper. I got to do the most important thing, and that is play. And that is what we should be focusing on." "Let's appreciate what is going on, on the basketball court. I know it's the sexy part of the NBA: free agency, trades, transactions. But it's a beautiful game that we're out here playing. I feel like I play a different and unique way that may inspire some people," Durant said.

On one hand, it's impossible to just completely ignore the upcoming free agency period. A player as good as Durant potentially changing teams would shift the entire landscape of the league, and preparing for that possibility is just something the media and fans have to do.

However, Durant does have a bit of a point. At times throughout the course of the season, it does feel like the main focus of coverage of the league becomes the off-court drama and front office moves. That isn't the case quite as much during the playoffs when everyone locks in on the game-to-game developments on the court, but still, we could all benefit from focusing on and enjoying the actual play on the court more than we do.