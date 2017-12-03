Warriors' Kevin Durant jokingly says he owns a mansion on Waiters Island

Once upon a time, Kevin Durant and Dion Waiters were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder. But while both of them have moved on from OKC, and now play on opposite coasts, they're still close.

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the Miami Heat on Sunday night, Durant spoke about going up against his friend, joking that he was nervous to guard "Ball Hard Dion Waiters."

K.D. also broke the news that he has a mansion on Waiters Island, and said he was proud of Waiters for parlaying his impressive performance last season into a big contract.

Kevin Durant joked that he's nervous to face "Ball Hard Dion Waiters" but said he's got a mansion on Waiters Island pic.twitter.com/psgHKeEiJq — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 3, 2017

Durant's full comments:

I'm super nervous. I gotta guard "Ball Hard" Waiters. He's playing great basketball, I'm so proud of him. I know it's gonna be a fun matchup between him and I. I wouldn't call him my little brother, but he's my brother of younger age. I learned a lot from him, he learned a lot from me. It's just a great, great relationship that we have. Yeah, Ball Hard. Ball Hard D. Waiters. Not ball hog, even though he does shoot a lot. I'm always down for anything involving Dion Waiters. It's always a cool outcome. I think a lot of people rallied around him as a player, rallied around his movement. I'm excited for him. I got a mansion, I own some property on Waiters Island. It's just me, just me and him that live there. He knows what it is. Selfishly, I wanted him to get more, so I was a little upset when he signed his deal, cause I wanted him to get more. I wanted people to realize what he brings, the type of person and player he is. But you can never complain with that money that he got, and the opportunity that he has down here. I'm excited that he found a home. It's hard in this league to be stable and have a contract for that long. Just to know that you'll be here for a while. It's good for him to be stable, and also cherry on top with the money. But the opportunity, just being able to be here with a group of guys for a long time is what I'm excited about for him.

These were some pretty cool answers from Durant. It's always neat to see when players are happy for what their friends have accomplished in the league.

Also, Durant may have to apologize to Zach Lowe for claiming that him and Dion are the only two people who own property on Waiters Island.