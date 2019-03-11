Warriors' Kevin Durant leaves game against Suns in fourth quarter due to ankle injury
Durant didn't return to the game
The Golden State Warriors may have lost more than a single game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
In the fourth quarter, All-Star forward Kevin Durant was looking to pass the ball in the low post and collided with a pair of Suns. Durant ended up coming down awkwardly on his right ankle and immediately went to the locker room for further treatment.
Durant was diagnosed with a right ankle contusion and didn't return for the final 6:34 in the final quarter of Golden State's 115-111 loss to Phoenix.
The Warriors star forward did walk off the court under his own power. Durant also twisted that same ankle earlier this month against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Prior to exiting the contest, Durant scored 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting in addition to dishing out three assists and recording a pair of steals. After tweaking his right ankle against Philadelphia, Durant didn't miss any time. Throughout the 2018-19 season, Durant has put together averages of 27.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.
