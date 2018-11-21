Warriors' Kevin Durant reacts to $25K fine, says adult fans heckling players is 'corny' and 'weak'

Kevin Durant has been quite the fixture in the news in recent weeks.

After arguing with Draymond Green last week, the Warriors star has been fined $25,000 for telling a fan to "shut the f--- up and watch the f------ game" in a game against the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend. On Wednesday, Durant was recording a podcast with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports when the suspension came down. In response, Durant called fans heckling "corny," and "weak" -- especially when those who are doing it are adults.

"[$25,000] for telling a fan to shut the f--- up and watch the f------ game," Durant said. "More fans should understand what that means. Grown men can't come to games and heckle grown men. That's corny. That's weak."

An upset Durant continued: "You come into a game to heckle a grown man. 'You soft.' 'You weak.' 'Draymond this, Draymond that.' 'You're a bitch.' ... You're going to sleep as a grown man doing that to another person?"

Durant's exchange with a fan came during a stoppage of play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks. The Warriors' two-time Finals MVP certainly wasn't shy about letting the fan know how he felt about being heckling throughout the contest.

This is just the latest in a string of drama-filled incidents regarding Durant and the Golden State Warriors. During last Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Green chose not to pass the ball to Durant in the final seconds of regulation and ended up failing to get a shot off. The two got into a heated verbal altercation following the play and the situation spilled over into the locker room where Green reportedly ended up calling him a derogatory term.

In addition, Durant weighed in on the Green drama on Wednesday and said that it won't be a factor in his impending free agency next summer. Durant has a player option following the 2018-19 season, so he can opt out of his current contract if he has a desire to test the open market.