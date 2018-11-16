Warriors' Kevin Durant really doesn't want to talk about his relationship with Draymond Green anymore

Kevin Durant doesn't want to talk about the verbal altercation he got into with Draymond Green anymore.

When asked about the status of his relationship with Green following the Warriors' 107-86 loss to the Rockets in Houston on Thursday night, Durant had a brief response:

"Don't ask me about that again," Durant said (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

Kevin Durant hit with one Draymond relationship question postgame: “Don’t ask me about that again.” pic.twitter.com/OvukBOwvbI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 16, 2018

The argument between Durant and Green began on the court during the Warriors loss to the Clippers on Monday night after Green failed to pass the ball to Durant in the closing seconds of the game, and reportedly continued in the locker room after the game. Green was ultimately assessed a one-game suspension by the Warriors for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Clearly, Durant isn't interested in digging into the details of the situation with media members. Green, on the other hand, was a bit more open about it.

"Kevin and I spoke. We're moving forward," Green said prior to the game against the Rockets on Thursday night, via ESPN. "I think there's no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I play with that same emotion. Sometimes it gets the best of me and it doesn't work to my favor.

"I am going to live with that. Because it works in my favor to the good, as my résumé speaks, and this team's résumé speaks, more so than it doesn't. So I am never going to change who I am. I am going to approach the game the same way that I always do. And like I said, we will continue to move forward."

Green actually thinks that the argument will make the Warriors stronger.

"What you must know is nobody in this organization, from a player -- not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else -- is going to beat us," Green said. "So if you one of them other 29 teams in this league, you got to beat us. We're not going to beat us. We're going to continue to do what we do.

"I am sorry if that ruins everybody's stories. I know everybody got a job to do. I apologize for ruining y'all's stories if it did. But if this only makes Kevin, myself and the rest of my teammates stronger, that's what it's going to do. You think you saw something before? Good luck with us now. We're not going to crumble off of an argument. We are going to move forward."

Only time will tell whether or not the argument between Green and Durant will have a lasting impact on the Warriors, but it serves as a solid reminder that things are not always smooth in the NBA, even if you're the league's top team.