Klay Thompson's is trying to end his beef with Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K, after firing shots at him on social media. Thompson, who has had an ongoing feud regarding his 3-point rating in the game, called out Ronnie 2K on social media after the influencer made an appearance on ESPN.

During an interview on NBA Today, Ronnie 2K was asked about what lengths players have gone to in order to get their rating improved in the game. Ronnie 2K, the face of the NBA 2K franchise, revealed that some bribes have been offered, but his recommendation to those players is always "play better."

When a video of that interaction was posted on Instagram, Thompson made his way to the comments section to air his grievance with Ronnie 2K.

"Y'all really interviewed this clown?" Thompson wrote.

After some time to cool down, Thompson has issued an apology to Ronnie 2K. Thompson said he overreacted to his video-game rating and condemned all forms of cyber-bullying.

"I would like to apologize to Ronnie 2K," Thompson wrote in an Instagram story. "I was in my feelings about a fictitious rating and I took my anger out on him with trolling in the comments. Cyber-bullying is super lame and loser behavior and for that I am sorry bro."

When the ratings for NBA 2K23 were released, Thompson's three-point rating came in at 88. That was a little low for Thompson's liking, and he let the franchise know about it on social media. Thompson also posted a photo of his name right below teammate Steph Curry's when it comes to all-time NBA playoff 3-pointers made. Curry has hit 561, and Thompson has knocked down 451.

Despite his qualms with the NBA 2K rating system, it seems like Thompson is trying to put this feud to bed.