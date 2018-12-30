Warriors' Klay Thompson breaks out of shooting slump, tells right hand 'I missed you!'
Thompson finished with 32 points in the Warriors' win over the Trail Blazers
Klay Thompson is back. The Golden State Warriors star broke out of his slump on Saturday night, finishing with 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point land in the Warriors' 115-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers -- a triumph that avenged the Warriors' loss to the Blazers just a few days ago.
It was a nice performance from Thompson, and notable because he had been shooting so poorly. But one of the main reasons everyone will be talking about it, is because of his humorous moment late in the fourth quarter.
With just five minutes remaining, Thompson drilled a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up by 16 points and pretty much put the game away. As he was walking to the bench following a Blazers timeout, he looked at his right hand and said, "I missed you!"
It was a pretty funny moment, and definitely a very Klay Thompson one. And after the game, he continued to be himself, dismissing any interest in the viral moment by saying he tries to read books more than go online anyway. "The Internet is a volatile place. I don't try to be on there too much," Thompson said. "Mass information is crazy. I try to read books."
This was Thompson's first game scoring over 20 points since he put up 27 against the Kings over two weeks ago. It's also his first 30-point performance in over a month -- coincidentally, that game also came against the Kings.
