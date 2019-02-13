Warriors' Klay Thompson doesn't let dislocated finger affect his day in the office
Klay Thompson still managed to score 22 points in Tuesday's win over the Utah Jazz
When it comes to the Golden State Warriors, a large amount of the headlines surround the likes of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.
However, Klay Thompson has continued to be an integral part of the franchise's success and he even received some praise from head coach Steve Kerr. Following Golden State's 115-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Kerr admitted that he really believes that Thompson is a tough competitor and he can shake off any injury and still produce at a high level, as we saw against the Jazz.
Even though the injury looked very gruesome, Thompson was able to overcome the issue and return to the game. The sharpshooting guard finished the contest with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting while also knocking down three of his five attempts from beyond the arc. Thompson did miss his first three-point attempt upon returning to the game but still managed to shake off the rust and turn in a gutsy performance.
Following the win, head coach Steve Kerr didn't seem overly concerned about Thompson's injury but did heap quite a bit of praise on his talented shooting guard.
"Just his availability every single night is one of his best attributes as an NBA player," Kerr said. "It's just incredibly valuable when you have a guy that you just know that you can count on every single night. Even on nights where he gets banged up, he seems to shake it off and come right back."
Thompson continues to thrive in what is a contract year for him. The talented guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but it's hard to imagine the Warriors not doing whatever they to sign him considering the type of impact that he has had for the franchise.
