Veteran guard Jeremy Lin could be making his way back to the NBA. Lin is expected to sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears. While there have been conversations between the two sides, a deal clearly isn't done, as Lin took to Twitter to make it clear that no decisions have been made.

Lin has been out of the NBA since 2019 after he won a ring as a member of the Toronto Raptors. He played with the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association last season and was named a CBA All-Star. Lin never necessarily wanted to leave the NBA in the first place, but he became frustrated by a lack of interest in free agency in 2019, and then he ultimately opted to sign overseas. At that point, he said that he felt like the NBA had "given up on him."

However, earlier this year Lin made it clear that he was interested in a return to the NBA.

"In the end, although Shougang [the Ducks] have treated me incredibly well ... giving me everything I wanted, in the end, I feel that I still have NBA dreams," Lin said in September. "I still have time to play [there] and I have to chase this."

Lin, 32, started his NBA career with the Warriors when the team signed him to a two-year deal in 2010 so if he does ultimately sign with the organization again, it will be a full-circle situation. Though he would be starting out in the G League, he would likely be given an opportunity to work his way up and potentially contribute to the Warriors.

The veteran point guard averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists in 480 games in the NBA from 2010 to 2019.