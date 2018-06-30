Warriors make Steve Kerr one of NBA's highest-paid coaches with extension, report says

Since becoming coach of the Golden State Warriors before the 2014-15 season, all Steve Kerr has done is win three titles in four seasons and set an NBA record with a 73-win season. Needless to say, he has some leverage.

So it comes as no surprise that the Warriors have agreed to make Kerr one of the NBA's highest paid coaches, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Via ESPN:

Steve Kerr, who has won three championships with the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a contract extension that will make him one of the NBA's highest-paid coaches, league sources told ESPN. Kerr, who signed an original five-year deal with Golden State in 2014, has led the Warriors to four straight NBA Finals and three championships, including two straight. The 52-year-old Kerr has fought through significant health issues in the past three years, but has been determined to push forward with this Warriors dynasty.

Kerr's complications from back surgery caused him to miss portions of both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, but he clearly feels strong enough to continue coaching for the foreseeable future. The Warriors show no signs of slowing, so chances are Kerr will be in the mix for more titles for years to come.