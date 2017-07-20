Warriors making fans buy 'membership' before buying season tickets at new arena

So, you're interested in buying season tickets for the Warriors when they move into their new arena in 2019? Well, it's going to cost you. And probably more than you thought. Fans who buy season tickets must purchase a "membership," which is similar to a personal seat license. Via the San Francisco Chronicle:

The team is calling it a "membership" program, and it will require season-ticket buyers to pay a one-time fee that will enable them to buy their seats for 30 years. In a unique twist yet to be used in any pro sport, the Warriors promise to pay back that fee after 30 years. Golden State's ticket plan represents the latest evolution of a business trend that has deep roots here in the Bay Area, where Al Davis and the Raiders were pioneers in selling "personal seat licenses," and where both the Giants and the 49ers used similar strategies to help finance their new stadiums. The twist the Warriors are stressing is that, unlike PSLs, which required a one-time cost allowing a customer to buy season tickets every year, this plan involves a refund at the end.

While they haven't set prices yet, Warriors President Rick Welts told The Chronicle that half of the expected 11,000 to 12,000 season-ticket memberships would be priced under $15,000. The other half could sell at a much higher cost. "This is completely unique, and you cannot call it a PSL program," said Welts. "What's unique about it, for people who buy a Chase Center membership ... you're guaranteed that what you pay is fully refundable at the end of 30 years. "You're guaranteed to get 100 percent back. In terms of safety and certainty about what you're putting your money toward ... that's the most unique aspect and where the innovation is. There's never been a team or stadium that's offered that."

Season-ticket buyers basically will give the Warriors an interest-free loan, as they will get the fee refunded after 30 years. And they cannot sell the membership for more than they paid for it. The Warriors are financing the arena instead of burdening taxpayers, so they are passing along cost to people who use the arena most (season-ticket holders), rather than spreading that cost to area taxpayers.