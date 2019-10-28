Warriors missing playoffs, Karl-Anthony Towns winning MVP among biggest overreactions from NBA's opening week

The first week is in the books on the 2019-20 season and it's already given us plenty of surprises. This season was bound to be filled with a lot of storylines given the amount of movement during the offseason.

After the first week of games, there's been plenty to focus on -- both good and bad -- which also leads to a lot of overreactions throughout the league. Some teams and players got off to hot starts, while others have failed to live up to expectations. It's important to remember that there's plenty of basketball left to be played, but for now, here are 10 overreactions after the first week of the season.

1. The Warriors are going to miss the playoffs for the first time in eight years

We all knew that the Warriors were going to employ an "everything runs through Steph Curry" offense this season, but in their 20-point loss to the Clippers in their opener, that did not go according to plan. The Warriors gave up 144 points to the Clippers, which is the fifth-most points scored in a season opener in NBA history. To make matters worse, the Warriors followed that abysmal loss up with another one, this time a 28-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Now sitting at 0-2, the Warriors, with Klay Thompson unlikely to return this year and a bench consisting of guys who are either rookies or carry just 1-2 years of experience in the league, don't look to be a playoff team. With no one waiting in the wings to make a comeback this season -- aside from Thompson possibly making an appearance -- Golden State is in for an incredibly long season inside its new state-of-the-art arena in San Francisco.

Why this is an overreaction: It would be absolutely foolish to count out the Warriors right now. While it may not be an easy walk to the playoffs as it has been in year's past, Golden State has proven us wrong time and time again. D'Angelo Russell, while he hasn't started off well, will begin to ease into playing alongside Curry and Draymond Green, and when Willie Cauley-Stein returns sometime in November, he'll provide much-needed interior defense for Golden State. The Warriors might not be anywhere near a top-four team in the Western Conference this year, but to say they would drop out of the playoff picture altogether is premature. It might take a herculean effort from Curry on some nights, and Green will certainly need to produce more on offense, but give the Warriors time to establish chemistry with this new bunch of players before writing them off.

2. Trae Young is going to be an All-Star this season

Yes, it was the Detroit Pistons, and Bruce Brown was struggling heavily trying to stop Trae Young, but the young guard put the league on notice with his 27 first-half points in the first game of the season. Young cooled off in the second half, but still finished with 38 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Then, in the very next game, Young put up 39 points in the Hawks' win against the Magic. What makes these scoring outputs even better is how incredibly efficient he's been in the process. Young is shooting 58.7 percent from the field, and 55 percent from beyond the arc through two games. He looks much more comfortable and smoother than he did in his rookie year, and he looks to be more in control of his body. Not winning Rookie of the Year may be the best thing to happen to Young, as it might just be the chip on his shoulder that fuels him to making his first of many All-Star Game appearances this year.

Why this is an overreaction: While Young has undoubtedly started the season off strong, we've seen him go through stretches where he goes freezing cold from the floor. Last season, he started off the season shooting terribly from beyond the arc, and it wasn't until after the All-Star break that he caught fire. This year, we might see the inverse of that happening. He's played against two teams who don't have guards capable of checking him, but in the Hawks' next 15 games Young will have to face Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler twice, both Los Angeles teams, the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee and Toronto. He's been excellent through two games, but those averages will even out a bit more once defenses start honing in on him.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns will win the 2019-20 MVP award

The acceptance speech will be emotional, and we'll all be watching to see if he thanks Jimmy Butler, as well as Butler's response when Towns wins the award. In all seriousness, Towns has begun the season playing better than anyone in the league, and has led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 3-0 start. He's doing all the typical KAT-like things we're used to seeing from him -- the scoring of a traditional power forward with the soft touch of a guard. However, he's added a few new wrinkles to his game, and the way that coach Ryan Saunders is using him to start the season is doing wonders for the Wolves.

Towns has been a prolific passer in the three games Minnesota has played. He's dropping dimes to his teammates, and when they knock down the shots he's racking up assists. Not only that, but he's also hitting 3s, and they're going down smooth. Towns is a 39.2 percent 3-point shooter over his first four years in the league. So far, he's hitting them at a 51.7 percent clip, a big reason why he's averaging 32 points in Minnesota's first three games.

The Wolves still lack the quality talent that should surround a player of Towns' caliber, but if he keeps this up, not only could he will the Minnesota into the playoffs, but he could most certainly have the resume to constitute winning MVP this year.

Why this is an overreaction: Towns looks like a man on a mission, but this isn't sustainable. He's been knocked for his focus and effort on defense, and if those habits begin to set in throughout this season, it will affect his game. Towns is a superb offensive talent, but his lack of commitment on defense like, say, Giannis' is the reason he hasn't received the praise he should. His performance is getting Minnesota wins now, but if that changes, and the Wolves miss out on the playoffs again, there's no chance at getting that hardware, even if he is the most valuable player on this team.

4. Kyrie Irving is going to lead the league in scoring

Irving's 50-point performance in his Nets debut certainly opened many eyes, but it might not be that crazy as the season wears on for Brooklyn's new star guard. The obvious choice to lead the league in scoring is Curry, who is playing without his Splash Brother this season, but Irving will be trying to prove that he can lead a team and help them win in the postseason. This will be the last shot Irving has at making that point before Kevin Durant comes back next season and helps share the offensive load with Irving in Brooklyn.

The reason Irving could very well go for the scoring title this year, as opposed to when he was in Boston, is because he doesn't have the same level of talent surrounding him in Brooklyn. Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie are all quality pieces, but Irving doesn't have to worry about dimming the light of any of those players like he did in Boston with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. The offense runs through Irving, and if the Nets' loss to Minnesota and and close-call win against the Knicks are any indication, they're going to need Irving to average 37.7 points he's putting up now to keep them out of trouble.

Why this is an overreaction: Soon Irving, who's taken a combined 79 shots through three games, will discover that in order for this Nets team to see any real success he can't be averaging 37.7 points per game. When he does, his scoring will come back down to around his career average of 22.3. Irving has never even averaged 30 points in his career, and while it may seem like he has to do it all on this team without Durant, both LeVert and Dinwiddie are capable of sharing the offensive load. Someone like Curry, who can get shots up in a hurry with his 3-point shooting, is more built to average those numbers, and very well could this year with that Warriors team. Irving's scoring output right now isn't realistic over the course of the season, and as he settles in with his new team he'll begin to trust them more to knock down shots.

5. The Mavericks are going back to the playoffs

Luka Doncic picked up right where he left off at the end of his Rookie of the Year season, and Kristaps Porzingis is healthy and back to playing like an All-Star. The Dallas Mavericks might not have many big names on their team, but through the first two games of the season, several role players are stepping up to help Doncic and Porzingis with the offensive load.

Whether it be Seth Curry knocking down back-to-back 3-point shots off of no-luck passes from Doncic, or Delon Wright turning defense into offense with a steal and a layup, Dallas looks hungry and eager to get back to the playoffs for the first time in four years. With one of the best young duos in the league, the Doncic-Porzingis pairing will only get better as the season goes on and the two can establish better chemistry. If this is their starting point, though, by the end of the season it will not at all be surprising if the American Airlines Center is hosting at least two playoff games.

Why this is an overreaction: The Mavericks look like they could surprise some people this season, but after their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night, it's evident they lack the experience to pull out wins in tough games like that. Not to mention they're in the Western Conference where there could only be one or two teams who drop off this year, and one of those spots is already saved for the Lakers. The Mavs are not one of the eight best teams in the West. They don't have enough quality pieces to build a playoff-level roster, and their 3-point shooting looks just as bad as last year. Doncic and Porzingis will keep them in games, but without a reliable third option, they'll fall to the top teams out west.

6. The Clippers are a cinch to win 60 games



Puzzling loss to the Phoenix Suns aside, the Clippers look like far and away the best team in the league early on. Kawhi Leonard looks like the best player on the floor on a nightly basis, and the Clippers' bench unit, led by Sixth Man of the Year candidates Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell is just as good as it was a year ago.

Their season-opening win against the Lakers made a statement that, not only are they here to win a championship, but they're here to take the crown from the Lakers as the No. 1 team in Los Angeles. The blowout win against the Warriors was like a passing of the torch from one dynasty to one in the making, and they're doing all of this without Paul George. If George is really 100 percent when he makes his debut in the coming weeks, the Clippers will be unstoppable and getting to 60 wins won't be a problem for this group, and you can count on them playing basketball into June.

Why this is an overreaction: The reality is, there are very few -- if any -- bad teams in the Western Conference. The Suns loss is evident of that. The Clippers are going to be battling every night in close games, and the longer Paul George sits out the more susceptible the Clippers are to losing games like the one to Phoenix. Leonard and George could both take games off for "load management" throughout the season, especially where they have games on back-to-back nights. That duo will also have to build chemistry together when George comes back, as he hasn't even suited up for an actual game with the team yet. Playing through those growing pains will result in some losses here and there for the Clippers, even though early on they look unstoppable.

7. The Suns will be a .500 team this season

The Phoenix Suns are sitting at 2-1 after the first week, and they'd be undefeated if not for the Denver Nuggets making a comeback in the final minutes of the game to force overtime and win 108-107. The Suns look like what we all expected the Kings to be this season: an up-and-coming team looking to make the playoffs this year, while remaining competitive on a nightly basis against the best teams in the league.

New head coach Monty Williams looks to be an early Coach of the Year favorite, and the Suns are getting it done with a balanced effort from Booker, Kelly Oubre, DeAndre Ayton (though suspended 25 games) and even Frank Kaminsky. Gone are the days of Booker scoring 60 points only for the Suns to lose by 20. That still might happen, but Phoenix isn't just an easy win on the calendar anymore, and the Clippers were the first team to learn that this season. The Suns have the look of a team ready to move on from being a West bottom-feeder and win half their games.

Why this is an overreaction: There's no doubt that the Phoenix Suns look like they finally have everything together this year. They finally got a point guard in Ricky Rubio, Oubre looks like a solid partner for Booker and Ayton is progressing nicely in his second year. But don't be fooled -- just like the Mavericks, Kings and whoever else will be trying to break into the playoff picture, the Western Conference is not an easy place to get wins. The victory over the Clippers was a huge morale boost for a franchise that has been incompetent for years, but it's one game. The Clippers will definitely remember that loss the next time they play, and the Suns still have to play every top team in the league multiple times. Even with an upgraded roster, this team is still built to rack up losses in bunches, rather than make a real push to the playoffs.

8. The Pelicans' defense will somehow be worse than last season



Adding Lonzo Ball alongside Jrue Holiday was supposed to improve New Orleans' defense this season. In 2018-19, the Pelicans allowed 116 points per game, ranking 27th in the league, and this year they've been far worse. Through three games -- all of which are losses -- they're yielding 123.3 points a night, ranking 29th in the NBA. They've been close in all three games, getting out to solid starts with Alvin Gentry's fast-paced offense, but over the course of the game, the wheels start to fall off and by the end of it their opponent has dropped a ton of points on their defense.

The Pelicans are tied for sixth in the league in scoring, but if they can't stop anyone on the other end of the floor that doesn't matter much. They've been absolutely dreadful in transition, allowing the opponent to shoot 58.6 percent from the field, which is 29th in the league, and they have no real interior presence to protect the rim, allowing teams to get to the basket at will. Zion Williamson will help a bit when he returns from a knee injury, but he isn't the answer to New Orleans' defensive woes. It seems the Pelicans will have to hope they can out-pace their opponent every game to get some wins.

Why this is an overreaction: There are a lot of new moving parts to this Pelicans team, and as they continue to build chemistry, there will be fewer lapses on the defensive end. Derrick Favors has been nursing a hamstring injury since the preseason, which has affected his play. He's typically a reliable defender, and when he is able to be back to 100 percent it will do wonders for New Orleans. It looks bad right now, but as the season progresses and Holiday and Ball and better communicate on the defensive end of the floor, they shouldn't be as bad as last season.

9. Undrafted Kendrick Nunn is a legit contender for Rookie of the Year

Through the first three games of the season, in which the Miami Heat have gone 2-1 without Jimmy Butler, Kendrick Nunn is averaging 22.3 points. While Tyler Herro was considered the darkhorse pick for Rookie of the Year, especially with Zion Williamson missing time after undergoing knee surgery, Nunn has been the rookie shining the brightest. He went undrafted in 2018, and despite not playing a single game last year, Miami signed him to a three-year deal on the final day of last season.

That commitment has certainly paid off so far, as Nunn as shown his speed and handles in the first three games. He's got a smooth jumper, and can pull up from just about anywhere, and he's got an insane amount of confidence to take big shots. During Miami's preseason finale against the Houston Rockets, Nunn dropped 40 points, dicing up the defense left and right and hitting Russell Westbrook with a nasty move that caught the attention of Dwyane Wade.

With Butler set to rejoin the team in their next game against the Atlanta Hawks, Nunn will likely be moved to a bench role, creating a deadly scoring tandem with him and Goran Dragic. However, the way he's been playing out of the gate, it will be hard for Erik Spoelstra to keep him out of the starting five. The Heat have always had a penchant for finding diamonds in the rough, and their latest find might just win Rookie of the Year if he keeps this up.

Why this is an overreaction: Nunn looks like a stud, but when Williamson comes back, it's likely over for the rest of the rookie class. With Butler back in the starting lineup, Nunn will see his role reduced a bit, and his averages will surely drop because of that. He may have gotten off to arguably the best start among the rest of the rookie class, but Ja Morant just had his first 30-point game of his career and RJ Barrett looks like he's going to be averaging 20 points a night as the centerpiece for the Knicks' attack. Both of those players will be starting all season long for their teams, so they'll have better opportunities to put up bigger numbers than Nunn, who's still a great story, nonetheless.