The Golden State Warriors have agreed to send James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a four-team trade that also involves the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Here's a quick breakdown of all the moving parts:

Warriors receive: Gary Payton II (via Blazers)

Pistons receive: James Wiseman (via Warriors)

Trail Blazers receive: Kevin Knox (via Pistons), five future second-round picks (via Hawks)

Hawks receive: Saddiq Bey (via Pistons)

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, ended up playing just 60 total games for the Warriors in his two-plus seasons with the team. Much of that was due to injuries, including a knee problem that kept him out of the entire 2021-22 campaign, but he was also just not ready to contribute to a championship team at this stage of his career.

Instead, the Warriors will bring back Payton, who was an important part of their championship run last season despite missing 10 playoff games due to an elbow injury suffered after a flagrant foul by Dillon Brooks. Payton signed a three-year, $26 million deal with the Blazers in the offseason, but was still trying to find his place after missing the first 35 games while recovering from abdominal surgery. Now healthy, he should fit right back into his old role with the Warriors.

The Pistons, who have the second-worst record in the league at 14-42, will get a chance to look at Wiseman over the rest of this season and next. Though raw, there aren't many seven-footers who can move like Wiseman, and the Pistons will hope they can turn him into a reclamation project. Doing so will cost them Bey, but the wing had not improved much from his rookie season and Wiseman has a higher upside.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As for the Hawks, this has been a disappointing season in Atlanta. Despite the blockbuster addition of Dejounte Murray in the offseason, they are under .500 at 27-28 and currently sitting in a play-in tournament spot. Part of the problem has been their total lack of outside shooting, and Bey should help address that problem. He's a big, physical wing who has made 37.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s this season and will help improve the spacing around Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

The Blazers, meanwhile, get to cut bait on the Payton deal, which wasn't working out and simply wouldn't make much sense for them moving forward. They were already leaning into selling mode by sending Josh Hart to the New York Knicks on Wednesday and just continued that trend with this move. Second-round picks are always something of a crapshoot, but five of them give you a ton of flexibility -- either in the draft or the trade market.