Warriors' new uniforms reportedly leak ahead of 2019-2020 season and move to San Francisco

The latest Golden State Warriors' uniforms have reportedly been leaked on social media.

With the Warriors moving from Oracle Arena in Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco, the team planned to unveil new uniforms with a slightly new look for the 2019-2020 season, but the surprise may have been spoiled by apparent first look posts on social media.

The Warriors Reddit page and links from Behance, a creative portfolio service, and an art director who worked with Nike appear to show what the newest uniforms will look like.

The links are no longer live, but fans were quick to grab a screenshot of the new looks.

The apparent first look at the new visual program shows an updated Warriors front on the classic blue uniform along with a gold "The Bay" uniform, a black "The Town" uniform and a gold "The City" one as well. Golden State has worn "The Town", in reference to Oakland and "The City", in reference to San Francisco in the past, and the addition of "The Bay" would tie the whole region together. While no white uniform is included in the apparent leak, the Warriors Reddit page did speculate that a white uniform would have a similar update to the blue uniform.

In June the Warriors revealed their updated logo going into next season.

The updated logo for next season has a fresh look.



It depicts a more accurate portrayal of the Bay Bridge and uses a custom font. pic.twitter.com/oqpEsmgHwM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2019

The franchise was known as the San Francisco Warriors for nine seasons after moving to the Bay Area from Philadelphia before the 1962-63 season, before being renamed the Golden State Warriors when the club moved to Oakland in 1971.