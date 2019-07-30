Warriors' new uniforms reportedly leak ahead of 2019-2020 season and move to San Francisco
A possible first look at what the Warriors' uniforms will look like next year
The latest Golden State Warriors' uniforms have reportedly been leaked on social media.
With the Warriors moving from Oracle Arena in Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco, the team planned to unveil new uniforms with a slightly new look for the 2019-2020 season, but the surprise may have been spoiled by apparent first look posts on social media.
The Warriors Reddit page and links from Behance, a creative portfolio service, and an art director who worked with Nike appear to show what the newest uniforms will look like.
The links are no longer live, but fans were quick to grab a screenshot of the new looks.
The apparent first look at the new visual program shows an updated Warriors front on the classic blue uniform along with a gold "The Bay" uniform, a black "The Town" uniform and a gold "The City" one as well. Golden State has worn "The Town", in reference to Oakland and "The City", in reference to San Francisco in the past, and the addition of "The Bay" would tie the whole region together. While no white uniform is included in the apparent leak, the Warriors Reddit page did speculate that a white uniform would have a similar update to the blue uniform.
In June the Warriors revealed their updated logo going into next season.
The franchise was known as the San Francisco Warriors for nine seasons after moving to the Bay Area from Philadelphia before the 1962-63 season, before being renamed the Golden State Warriors when the club moved to Oakland in 1971.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
More change for the shapeshifting Sixers
Once again, Philadelphia has a new -- and unconventional -- look heading into the 2019-20...
-
Blazers give McCollum $100M extension
McCollum, whose extension will kick in after the 2020-21 season, will make $157 million over...
-
Zion wants to play career with Pelicans
Zion wants to follow in the footsteps of guys like Kobe and Dirk, who played for just one team...
-
Williamson rated 81 in NBA2K20
The No. 1 pick knows how he'll be ranked in the upcoming installment of the popular video game...
-
Irving, Celtics still on good terms
Wyc Grousbeck isn't holding any grudges, saying the C's wish Kyrie the best with the Nets --...
-
Tatum defends LeBron's reaction
LeBron James caught quite a bit of criticism for his antics over the weekend