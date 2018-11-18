Warriors owner says team isn't picking sides between Kevin Durant, Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are not taking sides in the lingering feud between All-Star forwards Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, according to owner Joe Lacob.

The tift between Durant and Green began on the court during the Warriors loss to the Clippers on Monday night after Green failed to pass the ball to Durant in the closing seconds of the game and reportedly continued in the locker room after the game. Green was ultimately assessed a one-game suspension by the Warriors for "conduct detrimental to the team." Green reportedly dared Durant to leave in free agency, while also insulting him.

"I've read and heard all the things people are talking about," Lacob said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "That we're choosing one person over another. We're not choosing anybody over anybody."

Though it may have appeared as though the Warriors were sending a message about who they valued more between Durant and Green with the suspension, that wasn't the intention.

"It never even occurred to us. That's not the point," Lacob said. "The point is, whether it would be any employee, they'd have to act certain ways to be our employee. Draymond knows that he went beyond — won't say what he did, or what he said, or anything like that — he went beyond what we felt appropriate, so it didn't matter who it was.

"And he understands that, by the way. I've been texting with him, and he totally gets it. I do have a great relationship with him, and I still do."

Lacob thinks that the type of drama that the Warriors are currently experiencing is common across companies.

"Any company. Every company. It's no different than any other company. We all, including me, have to be held accountable how we represent the organization, the NBA, and it's as simple as that," said Lacob. "That's for our coach and our GM to deal with. I'm sure (Durant and Green will) act professionally going forward. … I'm really not worried at all."

For what it's worth, both Durant and Green have expressed their desire to move forward from the incident.

"Just trying to move forward," Durant said on Saturday night, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "We gonna talk about this the whole year? We just wanna play ball. I know I do."

Green said something similar on Thursday night.

"Kevin and I spoke. We're moving forward," Green said, via ESPN. "I think there's no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I play with that same emotion. Sometimes it gets the best of me and it doesn't work to my favor."

Clearly, Lacob is looking to fan the flames of the fire, and who could blame him. However, only time will tell how big of an impact the argument truly has on the organization.