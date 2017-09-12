Warriors partner with Rakuten for NBA's most lucrative jersey sponsorship deal

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most popular and successful teams in the league in recent years. Taking advantage of the good times, they inked the most lucrative NBA jersey sponsorship by partnering with the Japanese tech company, Rakuten, on a three-year, $20M deal. Via ESPN:

The Golden State Warriors signed the largest of the NBA ad patch deals this week, selling the space on its jersey for the next three years to Japanese tech holding company Rakuten. Sources say the deal is worth $20 million a year, nearly doubling the second-highest deal signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors will sport Rakuten's genuine logo with red and black on their white jerseys and a white version of the logo on the blue-and-slate jerseys.

This is not the first foray into the jersey sponsorship business for Rakuten. They also recently partnered with FC Barcelona, one of the most popular soccer teams in the world, to get their name on the front of the Spanish side's kit.

Interestingly, despite this deal nearly doubling the next highest NBA jersey sponsorship deal, the Warriors said this was not even the biggest offer they received.

"We actually had multiple finalists," Warriors chief marketing officer Chip Bowers said. "This was not the biggest deal that we were offered.

In addition to the patch on the front of the jerseys, the Warriors have also entered into a number of partnerships with Rakuten, including renaming their practice facility the "Rakuten Performance Center."